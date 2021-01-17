Jim Carrey is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood. Over the years, he has proven his versatility by taking up roles that are challenging as well as hilarious. However, it’s the latter that made him an icon. His comic timings are extremely fabulous and there’s no doubt about it. There is this spark which we see in Jim when he is essaying fun roles that’s unmatchable. His comfort for comedy is something that’s rare and never seen in any actor until now. Carrey’s acting range is tremendous, but it’s his comedy that soothes him as well the audience. Jim Carrey Returns as Joe Biden at SNL Ahead of US Presidential Elections 2020 (Watch Video).

And as Jim Carrey turns a year older on January 17, 2021, we are glad to flash some of his best works in the comedy genre that are amazing, just like him. He’s an unstoppable force who is born to make us laugh. So, without further, let’s take a look at the top five roles of Carrey that made you jump off your seat, courtesy his jokes. Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Review: Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey’s Film Is Fun for Kids but Can’t Outrun Its Lazy Storytelling.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

First on our list, is Jim’s film which can be termed as one of his treasured hits. It’s that kind of movie which you can watch anytime, anywhere. This one is literally LIT, as it serves you unapologetic and juvenile jokes that you can’t hate nor love. A must watch!

The Mask (1994)

While the jokes in this flick might not be suitable for the younger audience, The Mask sees Jim playing an animated character who’s insane. The actor literally plays two roles here, one sans the mask and another as the green masked lad with super flexible jaws. A 90s movie you can’t say no to!

The Truman Show (1998)

They say ‘old is gold’ and we do agree. Jim as a naive insurance salesman in this dramedy is unaware of the fact that his life is a reality show that’s telecasted 24 hours live around the globe. When he unearths the secret, he escapes. Jim packs some laughter punches that are unmissable!

Yes Man (2008)

Helmed by Peyton Reed, this is not a typical filled with a lot of ‘ha ha ha’ moments Carrey flick. It’s a different kinda comedy where Jim is not a manic, and acts out of his comfort zone. There’s romance and plenty of laughs to keep you hooked. Watch it for altogether different humour, courtesy the actor.

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

Last but not the least, this film is a winner baby as it offers you a wholesome experience. A true family entertainer, Jim as Dr. Robotnik is unbelievable with insulting humour that’s crazy. The actor’s return to cinema with this one is mind-blowing. All in all, you’ll fall in love with Carrey’s menace here.

That’s it, guys! It was really hard for us to pick five of Jim’s best comedies, as there are tonnes. However, our aim was to serve you with a quick read and so the list is apt. The actor is indeed a gem that shines and never fades. Happy Birthday, Jim Carrey!

