Singer Joe Jonas seemingly alluded to his divorce from actress Sophie Turner with one of his new tattoos that he just debuted at a Jonas Brothers concert. During the band's concert in Edmonton, Alberta in Canada Joe wore a white ribbed tank top, putting his tattooed arms on display. In a photo posted on Twitter by a fan, he can be seen sporting a tattoo on his biceps. The tattoo is a William Stafford quote inked in simple black lettering. "I have woven a parachute out of everything broken," it read. The quote was written in all capitals, reports aceshowbiz.com. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Secret Baby Name Revealed Amid Divorce Chaos.

At the same show, fans also spotted another new tattoo on Joe's chest. In a TikTok video, it can be seen that the father of two got his 1-year-old daughter Delphine's birthday, '07.05.22,' written above a black 'x' and his 3-year-old daughter Willa's birthday, '07.22.20,' written below it. His third new tattoo seemed to be an outline of a bird on his wrist, seemingly a reference to the JoBros' song 'Little Bird', which is a tribute to their children. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Headed for Divorce: All You Need to Know About Latest Celebrity Split From Hollywood.

Check Out Joe Jonas' New Tattoos:

Joe Jonas got a new tattoo on his chest of his daughter’s birth dates 😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cgpfhw3t2h — Jonas Brothers Updates ☀️ (@JonasBrosBros) November 15, 2023

It's unclear when Joe went to the tattoo parlour to add the new inks, but he didn't have the new designs when his band performed in Seattle, WA on November 10. Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in September after only four years of marriage. Their split soon turned contentious, with the British actress accusing her estranged husband of withholding their daughters' passports.

Following mediation, they reached a temporary custody agreement in October. They said in a statement at the time, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2023 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).