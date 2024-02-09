Born on February 9, 1943, in Newark, New Jersey, Joe Pesci has had one heck of a career, jumping through genres like a pro and showing off his acting chops. He's been an iconic Scorsese 'criminal' in films like Goodfellas and Casino, where he brought these characters to life in a way that stuck with you. The dude can go from explosive violence to dark humour like it's a walk in the park, making him a standout character actor. Remember how scary he was when he nearly frightened Ray Liotta in Goodfellas with "I'm funny how?" Martin Scorsese Birthday Special: From Robert De Niro’s Travis Bickle to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, 11 Fantastic Characters That the Legendary Director Has Given Us.

And let's not forget those Oscar wins! In 1981, he snagged the Best Supporting Actor award for Raging Bull, and in '91, he nailed it again for his wild role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas. Those performances marked the beginning of a string of top-notch roles.

But it's not just about the wins. Pesci's been nominated for other flicks, like My Cousin Vinny in '92, where he showed off his comedic genius. Even beyond his Oscar-nominated roles, Pesci had made memorable appearances in movies like the Lethal Weapon series, Home Alone 1 and 2, JFK, A Bronx Tale, and more. This guy's like a genre chameleon, effortlessly sliding between gritty crime dramas and laugh-out-loud comedies. Pesci has gone very slow on working in movies, basically retired. Still, he occasionally chooses to come out of retirement to work in films like The Irishman, which gave him another Oscar nomination. The Irishman Movie Review: A Vintage Martin Scorsese Extracts Brilliant Performances From Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci in Netflix’s Crime Drama.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at 10 memorable dialogues of the actor from some of his iconic films.

"I Amuse You?"

Goodfellas (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"You Still Win"

Raging Bull (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Thank You!"

My Cousin Vinny (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Scammed By a Kindergartner"

(Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Black Book's a Joke"

(Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Look at the Pentagon"

Lethal Weapon 2 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Nobody Throws Bricks At Me"

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"Who Killed Kennedy?"

JFK (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"People That Make Big Wars"

(Photo Credits: LatestLY)

"If They Can Whack a President..."

The Irishman (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Joe Pesci's not just an actor; he's a force in Hollywood, leaving a lasting mark that goes beyond the big screen. Whether he's bringing the intensity or cracking a joke, Pesci's name is etched into the Hollywood Hall of Fame.

