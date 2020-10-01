John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, one of the most popular and loved couples of Hollywood, had recently shared that they are expecting a third child. The duo blessed with a daughter, Luna and a son, Miles, were eagerly looking forward to the arrival of their little bundle of love. However, with great pain Chrissy and John have shared a heartbreaking news on social media. Chrissy, who was expecting third child with John, has suffered a miscarriage. She has shared a series of pictures and informed this heartbreaking news with her fans. Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Boy.

It was just two days ago when Chrissy Teigen had shared a picture from the hospital regarding the second blood transfusion and also mentioned that she and her baby are doing fine. But sometime ago, she shared that the bleeding could never be stopped. She wrote in her post, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Chrissy Teigen also mentioned that how she and her husband, singer John Legend had started to call their unborn child as Jack. She further wrote, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and many others have expressed their grief over the couple’s loss. Paris commented on Chrissy Teigen’s post saying, “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.” Kim wrote, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much”. And Hailey mentioned, “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.” We extend our love and prayers to Chrissy and John Legend.

