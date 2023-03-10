Actor and martial artiste Donnie Yen, who makes his debut in the John Wick universe with John Wick: Chapter 4, said that his character of Caine, a blind assassin is going to be an equal if not greater than John Wick. Sharing his views on the character, Donnie Yen said: "I think they wanted to create an equal to John in order for a new character having the same kind of weight in the film especially new franchise introduced a new character you gotta have a certain substance there and same type of person at the same time it's different but they understand each other so there's a connection there there's a draw between these 2 characters." John Wick Chapter 4: Early Reactions Call Keanu Reeves’ Film an ‘Epic’, Say It’s One of the ‘Finest Action Movies Ever’.

Donnie's character of Caine is caught between his ties to the villainous High Table and his friendship with Keanu Reeves' eponymous killer. He further mentioned: "I think that's what Chad wanted to create out of Caine so when you watch this movie you see he would just be another character right." Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa. John Wick Chapter 4: Keanu Reeves Shares How He Learned New Terms Like ‘Gun-Fu and Car-Fu’ While Filming for the Actioner.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India. The film is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and will be the longest film in the John Wick series.

