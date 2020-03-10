Johnny Depp in the Running to Play Joker in Robert Pattinson's The Batman Sequel

Johnny Depp, The Batman (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Johnny Depp as Joker. Now that is an image that will make the random of the actor collectively experience euphoria. And, if things go well, the first line might become a reality. As per the reports, Johnny is currently in the running to play the iconic DC villain. As we know Matt Reeves is making The Batman featuring Robert Pattinson as the new caped crusader. The first pictures from the sets stunned everyone. And now the hunt for the villain for the film is on. The makers are looking for the perfect actor who can play Joker

But hold your horses, Joker won't make an appearance in The Batman. But the new version of the villain will appear in the subsequent sequels of the film. As per a report by We Got This Covered, the studio, Warner Bros, wants Depp to play a campy, over the top version of Joker in the subsequent sequels of the Pattinson-Reeves film. So, don't expect serious treatment like that by Joaquin Phoenix.

In 2019, Todd Phillips's Joker stunned the world. Phoenix picked the Oscar for Best Actor for playing the titular role. Before him, Heath Ledger was awarded Best Supporting Actor Oscar posthumously for playing Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. Certainly, getting to play Joker is one of the most sought out opportunities in Hollywood. Johnny Depp Texted Paul Bettany Saying They Burn Amber Heard: 'I Will F*** Her Burnt Corpse to Make Sure She Is Dead'.

Johnny Depp recently lost out on the opportunity to be a part of The Invisible Man. When Universal's monster universe crashed with Tom Cruise's The Mummy, Depp's Invisible Man was also shelved. The project was revived last year as a standalone film with no connection to the Dark Universe. The movie did exceptionally well with the critics and was able to mint good money at the box office.