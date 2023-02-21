Jordan Peele is a really funny guy. That’s something that everyone knows by now. Creating sketches with Keegan-Michael Key for his television series Key and Peele, the man has already accomplished everything he could in comedy. So, of course you would want to switch genres, and probably do something different, and that’s exactly what Peele did when he jumped to horror and showed all of us the skills he had. Jordan Peele Birthday Special: From Psycho Clown to Non-Scary Movie, 5 of the Get Out Director’s Best Comedy Skits!

Jordan Peele has had a great career in horror so far. Having three features under his belt, Peele has talked about how directing horror makes him feel brave, and it certainly does show in his work. Mixing in social commentary with some genuinely tense plots, Peele has pretty much figured out how to frighten the audiences while delivering a message, and his career is just all the more good for it. So, with it being his 44th birthday, let’s rank all of his three directorial features.

Us

Coming off hot from Get Out, Peele had all the fame in the world. With people highly anticipating the release of Us, it surely did deliver on its concept, however, in a few places it did lack some of that feeling that made his debut so special. Following a family as they are attacked by a group of their own doppelgangers, there is an intriguing concept in her that’s carried by the performances of the cast, and where Peele’s writing falter, his direction makes up for it in a huge way.

Nope

His third directorial feature, Nope surely did go a bit light with its commentary, however, it was a spectacle that deserved to be seen on IMAX. A story featuring a brother and sister as they try to capture a recording of an UFO, Nope is a riveting film that packs in a great third act. It’s grand and big in all the right ways, and with a story that packs in some really interesting sequences, it proved that Peele could handle big productions. Nope Movie Review: Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s Immersive UFO Adventure Is a Visually Thrilling Experience! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Get Out

A debut that shocked the world, Get Out was one of the best horror films of the last decade. Focusing on a black man as he meets the parents of his white girlfriend and discovers some shocking secrets, Get Out was a surprise as we never could have thought that the mind behind Key and Peele could bring us something like this. It propelled Peele into having the success he has today, and since then, the train hasn’t stopped.

Whatever Jordan Peele does next, we can’t wait to see it. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

