Actor Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn have welcomed a baby girl, their second child together. Brolin has become a father for the fourth time. "Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel," Kathryn posted on Instagram, reports people.com. "Everywhere we have travelled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels.

Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to give thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," Brolin wrote on Instagram.

Josh and Kathryn's Newborn Daughter:

The actor and Kathryn, who married in September 2016, are already parents to two-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign. The actor has two more children -- daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 -- from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

