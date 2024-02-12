From being one of the Goonies to being one of the most dynamic movie villains of all time, Josh Brolin has certainly come a long way. Born into a family with ties to the entertainment industry, Brolin's journey in Hollywood has been marked by notable performances and a diverse range of roles. Brolin made his acting debut in Richard Donner's iconic The Goonies, which came out in 1985. As an adult, the actor appeared in supporting roles in films like Hollow Man, Flirting with Disaster, Melinda and Melinda, Into the Blue and Grindhouse. Josh Brolin Birthday Special: From Throwing a Moon to the Finger Snap, 5 of the Actor’s Best Scenes as Thanos in the MCU!

Brolin's breakout role came with his portrayal of Llewelyn Moss in the Coen Brothers' No Country for Old Men (2007). His compelling portrayal of Dan White in Milk (2008) and his satirical performance as former US President George W Bush in W (2008) further solidified his standing in the industry. Some of his other prominent roles were in films like True Grit, Gangster Squad, Oldboy, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Inherent Vice, Sicario among others.

The actor's most popular role in recent times, which cemented his place in pop culture, was playing the Marvel character Thanos in the Avengers series, bringing a nuanced depth to the character through motion-capture technology. He followed it up by playing another Marvel character, Cable in Deadpool 2. Deadpool & Wolverine Teaser: From 'Secret Wars' to 'Cassandra Nova', 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed From Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Upcoming Marvel Film!

On the occasion of his birthday, we look at 10 of his note-worthy movie quotes from some of his popular movies.

'Genius is the Ability...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Hollow Man

'Tooth Fairy Was Gonne Be There'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Into the Blue

'City of Angels'

Josh Brolin Quotes

'Never Lose Control'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Sin City - A Dame to Kill For

'Order is the Best...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Sicario

'Fool Me Once...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - W

'Run From It...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Avengers Infinity War

'People Think They Understand Pain...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Deadpool 2

'Back to Me...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Avengers Endgame

'No Matter the Mood...'

Josh Brolin Quotes - Dune

Brolin's commitment to his craft has not gone unnoticed, as he has received accolades for his performances. Notably, he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Milk and has garnered several other prestigious nominations and awards throughout his career.

