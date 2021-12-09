Judi Dench on many occasions has been regarded as one of the best British actresses ever. Her sheer talent is unmatched as she plays roles with such grace and love. Having a great range in her roles and films, Dench has built up a diverse career that ranges from high profile action films to Shakespearean dramas. Dench plays roles that have a real commanding presence to them and is what she excels at. Judi Dench and Partner David Mills Had Plans of Marrying Each Other Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown.

Dench's career has greatly ranged from appearing in James Bond films to bringing life to such heavy and weighty characters that you can see how she has earned her well-deserved seven Oscar nominations. So to celebrate Judi Dench’s 87th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films according to IMDb.

Philomena (7.6)

Philomena stars Judi Dench in the role of Philomena Lee. This drama is based around Philomena's 50 year search for her son and how a political journalist helps her find him. The story is all kinds of amazing drama that you’re looking for from actors of this calibre. The story has a great moral message to it and is what makes Philomena so good.

Belfast (7.6)

Belfast tells the story of a young boy and his middle class family during the tumult of Belfast in the ‘1960s. Dench plays the grandmother of the young boy and it’s the family dynamic of all the actors that gives this film such a personal feeling.

Skyfall (7.8)

Skyfall is the third entry in Daniel Craig’s run as Bond and the final appearance of Judi Dench in the role of M. The film sees Bond come back out from hiding to face an MI6 defect who has been leaking its agents information online and has a personal score to settle with M. With Judi Dench’s final appearance in the role, it sure was a tear jerker of an ending and one that really honoured the character.

Pride and Prejudice (7.8)

Pride and Prejudice is a film that features five sisters from an English family of landed gentry as they deal wi2th concepts of marriage, morality and misconceptions. The film received positive reviews upon release for its acting and story. Dench plays the role of Lady Catherine de Bourgh who can be seen as a foil to the protagonist. Judi Dench Birthday Special: Skyfall, Shakespeare In Love, Philomena - Seven Movies Of The Actress That Are Simply The Best.

Casino Royale (8.0)

Casino Royale was a reboot of the 007 franchise that made Bond gritty and realistic. Daniel Craig stars as Bond as he enters a high stakes card game to stop a funder of terrorism from winning a lot of cash. The film was met with acclaim as it reimagined Bond for modern audiences. Dench also reprised her role as M from the Pierce Brosnan era of Bond films, and it’s a casting that has worked wonders.

Judi Dench surely is a legend of the game and that’s for good reason. Her acting talents are some of the best and her having the title of one of Britain’s best actors is well deserved. With this we finish off the list and wish Judi Dench a very happy birthday.

