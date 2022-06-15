With Jurassic World Dominion, all the lovers of the Jurassic era see the franchise come to an end. The 1993 film Jurassic Park is where we discovered the breathtaking world of dinosaurs, and the 2022 movie ends with humans and dinosaurs now co-existing on Earth in Dominion. With the events of the film continuing four years after the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. What's more JWD brings the heroes of Jurassic Park trilogy - Ellie Sattler, Dr Alan Grant and Dr Ian Malcolm - to meet the heroes of the Jurassic World trilogy, viz Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Jurassic World Dominion Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Dinosaur Film and What’s Next for the Franchise? (SPOILER ALERT)

Jurassic World Dominion includes entertaining and terrifying moments with thrilling new dinosaurs and characters, not to mention fan servicing moments (Grant-Sattler shippers, anyone?) though it is considered as the weakest film in the franchise. Now, with a lot going on in Jurassic World Dominion, there are a couple of things you may have missed that pay tribute to the Jurassic Park movie. Let's take a look at the subtle nods towards the very first film in Jurassic World Dominion.

Triceratops and Ellie

Triceratops and Lauran Dern in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

In Jurassic Park, the very first adult dinosaur that Ellie had a personal interaction with, was the Triceratops. It was not in good condition and Ellie tries to figure out what is causing it so much distress. In Jurassic World Dominion, we see Ellie Sattler come face to face once again with a Triceratops only this time, it is a baby and she plays with it, We understand her love for this animal, as taking care of the Triceratops made her ditch the Jurassic Park ride, while the rest of her group end up facing the T-Rex.

Clothes That Remained Constant

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Dominion (Photo Credit: Twitter)

It has been decades since Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler are seen on screen, but they didn't change the way they dressed at all. Alan loves his Indiana Jones-esque getup, there is even a scene in the movie where he refuses to leave his hat, even though they are being chased by Dimetrodons. Ellie shows up first on screen out of the three in JWD. She wears the same style that she wore in Jurassic Park, a tank top, shorts and a pink shirt tied around her waist. Ian wore similar threads that he had in the Jurassic Park movies, a black shirt, pants and leather jacket.

Dodgy Behaviour

Campbell Scott in Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Lewis Dodgson played the villain in Jurassic World Dominion. He was seen in Jurassic Park when he came to Costa Rica and gave Dennis Nedry a coolant, disguised as a shaving cream can. He worked for Biosyn back then too and has since then, climbed his way to the top of the ladder in the company, now heading it in JWD. The coolant can be seen again towards the end of the film when Dodgson attempts to flee with it. Jurassic World Dominion Review: First Reactions of Chris Pratt's Jurassic Park Sequel are Out and the Critics Are Divided Over The Film!

You Can't Dodge Death

Dilophosaurus and Wayne Knight in Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The Dilophosaurus plays an important role in Jurassic Park as it was this dinosaur that killed Dennis Nedry when he tried to run away with the dinosaur embryos, in his jeep. The dinos make one last return to the screen in JWD when not one, but three of them kill Lewis Dodgson as he tries to escape. An irony considering Dodgson was the reason why Nedry ended up being dino fodder in the first film.

The Electrifying Fence

Sam Neill in Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

When Ramsay takes Ellie and Alan on a tour around Biosyn, he tells them that the animals are fit with devices that would give them a shock if they stray away from their paths. When Ellie exclaims that it is cruel, Ramsay reminds them that Jurassic Park had electric fences with far more voltage. Alan whimsically agrees with him, as we recall the scene in Jurassic Park where Tim gets electrified by the fence and Alan had to give him CPR.

The Shirtless Meme

Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The most meme-worthy scene in the original JP film is, hands down, a buttoned down Ian Malcolm showing off his chest while lying on a table. The scene gets a subtle nod in JWD when Kayla's nod made an older Malcolm button up his shirt.

Return of the Red Flare

Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic Park, Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The red flare is something that is seen multiple times in the Jurassic Park franchise. In Jurassic Park, Alan and Ian use it to distract the T-rex. Claire then uses it in Jurassic World, to lead the T-rex to the Indominus Rex and it is once again seen in the beginning of Jurassic World Dominion. The dinosaurs on a construction site are lead back to their habitat with a red flare, by construction workers. Ian Malcolm seems to have learned his lesson since Jurassic Park. He directly attacks the mouth of the Giganotosaurus to distract it while he runs, in Jurassic World Dominion, this time with a flaming torch, instead of a red flare. He also hides in a car when Giganotosaurus attacks, which is another nod at the first time T-Rex attacks the protagonists in Jurassic Park.

