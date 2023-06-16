Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal's action thriller Kandahar released on Prime Video on June 16. The film follows a CIA operative who travels into a hostile territory in Afghanistan. Gerard Butler plays Tom Harris, and Ali Fazal plays the role of Kahil in the movie who goes up against Tom Harris resulting in a dangerous chasing game. Unfortunately after it's release Kandahar leaked on torrent sites and is available to stream on them as well. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Shares Intriguing First Look From His Hollywood Action Film.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Kandahar movie download, Kandahar movie download in 720p HD, Kandahar movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Kandahar Movie Download, Kandahar Tamilrockers, Kandahar Tamilrockers HD Download, Kandahar Movie Download Pagalworld, Kandahar Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kandahar Movie Download Openload, Kandahar Download Tamilrockers, Kandahar Movie Download Movierulz, Kandahar Download 720p, Kandahar Full Movie Download 480p, Kandahar Full Movie Download bolly4u, Kandahar Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Kandahar Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version. Kandahar: Ali Fazal Poses With Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh in BTS Photos From the Film’s Set!

Watch the Trailer for Kandahar:

This isn't the first time a movie has been leaked online for free. Many films become victim to piracy and get leaked online, and though many strict actions have been taken and restrictions have been put up, with many sites getting blocked as well, it is still difficult to prevent movies and TV shows from getting leaked. This isn't the first time a film or TV show has been leaked online, many like The Flash, Never Have I Ever, Air and more have also been leaked and made available in HD prints.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 01:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).