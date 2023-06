apper Kanye West has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks by his former business partner Alex Klein. In a new BBC documentary The Trouble With KanYe, Klein detailed the anti-Semitic remarks by the rapper, now known as Ye, 46. Discussing the decision to no longer work with Ye and his subsequent reaction, Alex, 31, said: “We turned down 10 million dollars. Kanye was very angry, you know he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘you're exactly like the other Jews'." Kanye West Birthday: From 'Heartless' To 'Stronger', Celebrating The Timeless Hits Of Rap's Visionary Genius.

He went on to add that Kanye was "almost relishing and revelling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Alex continued: “I asked him and I said ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do but it's not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn't become president'.” Kanye West Sued by Photographer for Assault, Battery and Negligence, Rapper Also Took Her Phone and Threw It Into the Middle of the Street.

Alex Klein is a tech entrepreneur, and former friend and business partner of West and created his Stem Player for his Donda 2 album. Last year, he was banned from Twitter and lost a series of lucrative sponsorship deals after he made a variety of anti-Semitic statements.

