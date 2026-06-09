Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Break the Internet With Their Red Carpet PDA at Tribeca Film Festival 2026 (Watch Viral Video)

New York City's Tribeca Film Festival witnessed a truly electric moment yesterday, June 8, 2026, as singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau graced the red carpet for the premiere of Perry's documentary, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. The pair, whose relationship has been a topic of fervent speculation for months, left no doubt about their romance, sharing an abundance of affectionate moments that immediately broke the internet. Lovebirds Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Coachella 2026 Weekend Is All About Justin Bieber Vibes (See Pics and Watch Videos).

Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Arriving hand-in-hand, the power couple exuded glamour and palpable chemistry. Katy Perry, 42, dazzled in a vintage white halter-neck Lanvin gown from the luxury label's Spring Summer 1987 collection, featuring delicate rose appliqué details at the neckline and waist. Her look was completed with minimal accessories, including elegant white gold pieces with ruby and diamond accents, and an elegant updo.

JustinTrudeau, Katy Perry Turn Heads with Their PDA at 2026 Tribeca Film Festival

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Justin Trudeau, 54, complemented her perfectly in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt, allowing Perry's striking ensemble to take centre stage.

From the moment they stepped onto the carpet, their public display of affection was undeniable. Videos and photos circulating online show the couple unable to keep their hands off each other, sharing loving glances and intimate gestures while posing for photographers and greeting fans.

From Rumours to Red Carpet

The relationship between the pop superstar and the charismatic politician first sparked dating rumours in July 2025, shortly after Perry's separation from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, 48, with whom she shares daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, 6. Trudeau, who separated from Sophie Grégoire in summer 2023, is a father to three children: Xavier, 19, Ella-Grace, 17, and Hadrien, 12.

Initial sightings included a dinner date in Montreal and Trudeau attending Perry's concert. The couple then went "Instagram official" in December 2025, with Perry sharing intimate photos from a trip to Japan that included Trudeau. Sources close to the couple have indicated that their relationship has "gotten much more serious" this year, with Trudeau making significant efforts to spend time with Perry across continents. Their Tribeca appearance marks their most significant public outing yet, signalling a clear and official step in their cross-continent love story. Katy Perry Under Investigation in Australia: Police Probe 2010 Sexual Assault Allegations Made by ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Ruby Rose.

Their blended families are reportedly a priority, with discussions of potentially moving in together part-time, as Trudeau recently purchased a new home in Montreal. As the Tribeca Film Festival continues through June 14, 2026, all eyes will remain on Hollywood's newest, most unexpected power couple.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).