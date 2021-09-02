Keanu Reeves over the last few years has become quite the phenomenon online. He has garnered a huge fanbase around the world that showers him with love each and every day and for good cause. Being one of the most easily lovable actors in Hollywood, Reeves maintains a humble and kind persona that has done wonders for him. These qualities have made him become so popular, that he is probably one of the few actors without any haters. Say it if he is smacking bad guys in John Wick or making us question reality in The Matrix, Keanu couldn’t be any more different than his characters. Keanu Reeves Birthday: From Constantine To John Wick, 5 Kickass Movies That Should Be on Your Bucket List.

With how popular Reeves is in the public eye, to celebrate his 57th birthday we are taking a look at 10 of his best quotes.

Meathead!

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Changing Experience!

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Mid-Life Crisis

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Grief

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Paying Attention

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Being Alone

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

On Struggle

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

On Cinema

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

On Enemies

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

On His Co-Stars

Keanu Reeves Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

We hope that it continues too, Keanu. These quotes just are proof as to how kind and inspiring a person Keanu is. With this we finish off our list and wish Keanu Reeves a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).