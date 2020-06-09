Keanu Reeves Opens Up About the Reason Why He Signed Matrix 4, Says 'It's a Wonderful Story that Resonated With Me'

Keanu Reeves (Photo Credits: Instgram)

Keanu Reeves earlier had two major releases releasing on the same day. The next instalment of his John Wick franchise was clashing with his Matrix sequel and the ones who know about these projects know what a bid deal that was. However, with COVID-19 disrupting your schedules all over, it's unlikely that his movies will be able to keep its original deadlines and hence you can expect a delay in their releases. Meanwhile, Reeves is pretty pumped about his return as Neo and explains what prompted him to sign the upcoming sequel. Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves and Other Cast Members Sign an Eight-Week Extention With a Hope to Resume the Shooting in July.

In his recent interaction with Empire Magazine's Heroes issue, the actor elaborated on what a beautiful script Matrix 4 has. "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing," he said. Speaking about the importance that franchise holds for him, Reeves said, "It's been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from." Halle Berry Says She Did Keanu Reeves' John Wick 3 to Kick Ageism in the Face.

This isn't the first time when Reeves has decided to share his excitement for the Matrix sequel. In 2019 in his interaction with Entertainment Tonight, he had teased the film's storyline by saying, "It’s very ambitious. As it should be." Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra are announced as the new cast members who will join Reeves and Carrie- Anne Moss in this new sequel.