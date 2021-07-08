Kevin Bacon has garnered quite a following in Hollywood ever since his debut. Everyone just seems to love Kevin Bacon for he oozes so much charisma on screen. He has appeared in some iconic movies that have their own cult following like Friday The 13th, Wild Things, Footloose and Hollow Man to name a few. Kyra Sedgwick Opens Up About Her Happy Marriage With Husband Kevin Bacon.

Bacon has established himself as an accomplished leading man who can fill up a dull movie with a bunch of excitement. While he has appeared in a lot of duds, his performance has never really been an issue for how he just carries a film and makes it entertaining. So to celebrate his 63rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best ranked movies according to IMDb. Kevin Bacon Wants to Play Joe Exotic in a Tiger King Movie.

A Few Good Men (7.7)

Based on Aaron Sorkin’s play of the same, this legal drama sees Military lawyer Lieutenant Danielle Kaffee defend a Marine who is on trial for murder. It features an ensemble cast of Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon as he plays the role of Captain Jack Ross. A Few Good Men received rave reviews upon its release. It was praised for Sorkin’s amazing script and the amazing dialogue exchanges that A Few Good Men presented.

Frost/Nixon (7.7)

This historical drama directed by Ron Howard is a dramatic retelling of the post-Watergate television interviews between British-Talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon. Bacon plays the role of Jack Brennan, a retired United States Marine Corps Officer. Frost/Nixon was praised for its gripping retelling of these events as well as some really Oscar worthy performances.

X-Men: First Class (7.7)

Matthew Vaughn here depicts an amazing flashback to how the X-Men came to be and what made these iconic characters who they are. The movie was especially praised for its amazing social commentary and the chemistry between Michael Fassbender’s Magneto and Kevin Bacon’s Sebastian Shaw. At the core these two characters were the most important of the bunch and oh did they elevate X-Men: First Class to an amazing level.

Mystic River (7.9)

Mystic River sees Clint Eastwood direct a story about the lives of three men who were childhood friends and how that friendship gets shattered when one of them has a family tragedy. Bacon played the role of Detective Sean Devine and was joined by Sean Penn and Tim Robbins. Mystic River was praised for its amazing character driven drama and how it was a somber telling of a tragedy.

JFK (8.0)

Based around the Kennedy assassination, JFK tells the story of District Attorney Jim Garrison who discovers how there is more to the murder of Kennedy. It stars Kevin Costner and Tommy Lee Jones and Kevin Bacon plays the role of Willie O’Keefe. JFK was met with quite a mixed reception upon its initial release, but over the years people have come to appreciate how good of a film it is.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).