Kim Kardashian has officially confirmed her relationship with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, sharing a candid look at their romance on social media. After months of public speculation and a string of global outings, the reality star and Skims founder posted a collection of photos and videos featuring the British racing driver to her Instagram account, signalling a major step forward for the high-profile couple. UK: Truck Driver Sentenced After Police Find Cocaine Worth USD 9.3 Million Stashed in Kim Kardashian Skims Underwear Shipment.

Kim Kardashian Makes It Official With Lewis Hamilton?

The confirmation came via a multi-slide Instagram gallery captioned "Lately," where Kardashian offered her followers a glimpse into her personal life. Amid photos of family gatherings, her children, and close friends, the reality mogul included direct footage of herself and Hamilton spending casual time together.

One of the standout slides in the post is a video of the couple on a bicycle ride. In the clip, the two are seen laughing as they nearly collide, with Kardashian audibly squealing as she loses her balance. Another clip captures a playful moment where Kardashian falls over while attempting to pose for a camera with the seven-time F1 world champion.

Kim Kardashian Finally Hard-Launches Romance With Lewis Hamilton on Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The post marks the first time Kardashian has explicitly featured Hamilton’s face and their shared interactions on her primary social media feed. It follows a highly discussed "soft launch" in April, during which she shared a photo from the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival showing her sitting on the lap of a man whose distinctive hand tattoos matched Hamilton’s.

How Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship Is Growing

The social media update reflects what sources describe as a steadily maturing relationship that has transitioned from a decade-long friendship into a serious partnership. The pair first sparked dating rumours around New Year's Eve, followed by romantic getaways to Paris and the Cotswolds in February, and subsequent joint appearances in Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles.

Insiders note that the relationship has increasingly integrated into their respective family lives. Recently, Hamilton and his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, joined Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and three of Kardashian's children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, for a family dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s 2026 Romance: From Their ‘Tokyo Drift’ Instagram Debut to Cosy Rug Shopping in Los Angeles (View Post).

According to sources close to the couple, Hamilton's growing bond with Kardashian’s children is a strong indicator of how serious the relationship has become. Representatives for both stars have kept details private, but the recent public and social media appearances suggest the couple is no longer hiding their bi-coastal romance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Kim Kardashian). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).