Kim Kardashian Ignores Martin Brundle in Awkward F1 Encounter in Monaco; Video Goes Viral – Watch

Monaco was abuzz with celebrity presence at the Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7, 2026, but it was an awkward interaction involving reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle that truly dominated headlines. The incident, which unfolded during Brundle's iconic pre-race grid walk, quickly went viral, igniting a fervent debate among Formula 1 fans and celebrity watchers alike. Kim Kardashian Hard-Launches Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton in Wholesome ‘Lately’ Post on Instagram (See Pics).

Kim Kardashian Ignores Martin Brundle at Monaco GP

During his highly anticipated pre-race grid walk, known for its impromptu celebrity interviews, Martin Brundle approached Kim Kardashian, who was present alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian. Brundle, a former F1 driver and respected broadcaster, politely introduced himself, saying, "Kim, Martin Brundle from Sky F1, how are you today?". However, Kardashian appeared to glance at him, offer a smile, and then swiftly turn away, seemingly disinclined to speak.

Undeterred, Brundle extended his microphone in a further attempt to elicit a response, asking, "Are you enjoying Formula 1?". His questions, however, were met with silence as Kardashian continued to move through the crowded grid, surrounded by her entourage. At one point, off-camera, Brundle was heard addressing a security staff member, firmly stating, "No, you don't need to push me, mate," as he tried to maintain his position. He made one final unsuccessful attempt to engage the sisters before turning to his viewers, quipping, "So, we're not talking today".

What Happened Between Kim Kardashian and Martin Brundle at Monaco GP?

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Social Media Erupts Over Kim Kardashian's Snub

The clips of the exchange quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking significant fan backlash. Many Formula 1 enthusiasts sided with Brundle, whose grid walks have become a cherished tradition, known for securing brief chats with a diverse array of high-profile personalities, from world champions to Hollywood stars.

Critics argued that celebrities appearing on the grid have an unspoken obligation to interact with the press in good spirits. One popular comment read, “People who have no interest in the sport and are only there for attention shouldn't be allowed anywhere near it.”

Conversely, some fans came to Kardashian's defence, suggesting that she was under no obligation to grant an interview, particularly amidst the chaotic and loud environment of the F1 starting grid. Others speculated that she might not have heard Brundle clearly or that the security detail was simply doing their job.

Kardashian's Presence for Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian's presence at the Monaco Grand Prix was notably in support of Lewis Hamilton, with whom she has recently embarked on a public relationship. The mother-of-four and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion reportedly began dating in February 2026, with their relationship officially announced on Instagram on June 1, 2026. Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Send Social Media into Frenzy After Monaco GP Kiss Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Kardashian had arrived in Monaco by boat on Friday, June 5, 2026, and was spotted watching proceedings from a balcony above the Ferrari garage on Saturday, June 6, 2026, before descending to the grid on Sunday for the race. After the event, Hamilton was seen blowing kisses to Kardashian while giving his speech on stage and also shared a kiss on the cheek.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).