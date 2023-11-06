Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story has blossomed into a beautiful family, with their recent addition adding to their unique blend of children. The couple celebrated their 2022 vow renewal and later joyfully revealed the gender of their unborn baby at a heartwarming gender reveal ceremony. Their family now consists of six children, each with their own special stories and backgrounds. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Seen Leaving Hospital After Blink-182’s Shows Get Postponed Due to 'Urgent Family Matter' (View Pics),

Mason Dash Disick, born on December 14, 2009, holds the distinction of being the first grandchild in the Kardashian family. His birth was a significant moment for fans of the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians as it was captured on camera during Season 4. Mason's journey in the spotlight began at an early age, and he has grown up under the watchful eyes of fans worldwide.

The youngest of Kourtney Kardashian's children with her former partner, Scott Disick, is Reign Aston. Born on December 14, 2014, Reign's arrival was celebrated with joy but not captured on video like his elder sibling's birth. In fact, the public had to wait until April 2015 to catch a glimpse of the adorable Reign, a full four months after his birth. Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant: Travis Barker Cradling and Kissing Wifey’s Baby Bump Is Too Cute To Be Missed (View Pics)

Penelope Scotland, born on July 8, 2012, is the only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Similar to her older brother Mason, Penelope made her debut in the spotlight on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Despite Kardashian and Disick's breakup in 2015, the duo is committed to providing their children with quality family time. Special dinner dates with their mom and spa days are just a couple of ways they nurture their family bonds. In addition to Kourtney's children from her previous relationship, Travis Barker brings his own family into the mix. From his first marriage to Shanna Moakler, Barker is the proud father of Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17. He also serves as a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, who is 24

