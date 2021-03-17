American actor Kurt Russell is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. The actor who kickstarted his career at the age of 12 with The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, has essayed many iconic roles on the screen. After his stint on television, he signed a ten-year contract with The Walt Disney Company and became a top star of the 1970s. The actor was named as one of the best actors never to have received an Academy Award nomination by The Guardian. He was, however, nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Silkwood in 1983. The Christmas Chronicles 2 Trailer: Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Embark on a Journey to Defeat the Evil This Festive Season.

Russell was also part of Overboard, Tango & Cash, Backdraft, Tombstone, Stargate, Miracle, Sky High, Death Proof, The Hateful Eight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He also was a part of The Fast and the Furious franchise, having starred in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious. Russell also portrayed Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles and The Christmas Chronicles 2.

He has been a part of many amazing projects and given his fans some really memorable characters. From Ego in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 to McCabe in Vanilla Sky, the roles have always been fresh. Today, as the actor is celebrating his 71st birthday, we decided to take a look at some of his iconic roles.

Ego - Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Kurt Russell in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2(Photo Credit: Youtube)

Fans were elated to finally see Russell join the MCU universe with Guardians Of The Galaxy. He essayed the role of Ego, who just like his name was very ful of himself. His character was easily the cockiest one and his camaraderie with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill was pretty charming as well.

Mr. Nobody - Fast & Furious

Kurt Russell in Fast And Furious (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Russell joined the Fast and Furious franchise for the seventh installment and easily adapted himself with the chase. His character Mr. Nobody was an easygoing government agent who generally had business with Vin Diesel's character. Regardless of the fact that the film had big-name additions like Jason Statham and Charlize Theron to its list, it was Kurt's marvellous acting that made his look the best.

Gabe Cash - Tango & Cash

Kurt Russell in Tango & Cash (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Sylvester's Stallone and Kurt Russell's amazing camaraderie in Tango & Cash is what makes this film an interesting watch. The film was a tribute to the type of movies Stallone and Russel had done before and made name for themselves. No other actor was ready to take such a risk but Kurt and Stallone's buttoned-down characters were engaging enough to draw the audience.

McCabe - Vanilla Sky

Kurt Russell in Vanilla Sky (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Tom Cruise gives one of his strongest and most daring performances in Vanilla Sky but Russell became the star of this really intriguing film. He essayed the role of a psychiatrist who is treating a man in a mask. Russell expertly bounces between serious and hilarious moments as he try to talk to Tom's character. With this role, Kurt proved that his range of emotions, acting is out of this world. Anupam Kher Meets Hollywood Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Calls Them 'Hollywood's Golden Couple'.

Herb Brooks - Miracle

Kurt Russell in Miracle (Photo Credit: Youtube)

Kurt had played many real people on the screen earlier but his role in Miracle as hockey coach Herb Brooks was still a challenge. While he had played real-life character that were much more of a bigger personality, playing a character who didn't have a larger-than-life persona was a task. The actor accepted the challenge and made this character look really convincing.

So these are a few role that are iconic only because Russell played them on screen. We wish to see more and more of him in different characters. Join us in wishing the legendary actor a very happy birthday.

