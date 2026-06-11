Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet Twin in Matching Denim Outfits at New York Knicks NBA Game (Watch Video)

The New York Knicks' thrilling Game 4 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals wasn't the only show-stopping event last night. Courtside, reality television mogul Kylie Jenner and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet turned heads with their perfectly coordinated denim ensembles, proving that their romance is as strong as their fashion game. The couple, known for their private yet prominent relationship, was visibly ecstatic as the Knicks staged a stunning 29-point comeback, clinching the game by a single point in the final 1.2 seconds at Madison Square Garden. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Courtside PDA After New York Knicks’ Historic Win (Watch Viral Video).

Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Rock Coordinate Outfits at NBA Finals

Kylie Jenner, 28, and Timothee Chalamet, 30, showcased their undeniable chemistry and style synergy in matching denim-on-denim looks that had cameras flashing. Jenner opted for a sleek, dark-wash denim jacket paired with high-waisted, wide-leg jeans, accessorised with a minimalist crop top and statement sneakers.

Her beauty mogul glow was evident, complemented by a subtle glam. Chalamet, always one to put a unique spin on classic looks, sported a vintage-inspired light-wash denim shirt, partially unbuttoned, over a white tee, teamed with straight-cut dark denim trousers. Their effortlessly cool, complementary styles underscored their status as a major fashion force. Their animated reactions to the game's dramatic swings, including celebratory hugs and whispers, quickly became a highlight of the evening's sidelines.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Turn Heads With Coordinated Denim Outfits

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Power Couple's Enduring Romance

The courtside date marks another public appearance for the couple, whose relationship has been a topic of fascination since rumours first surfaced in April 2023. As of January 2026, sources confirmed they had been together for three years and were cohabitating in Los Angeles with Jenner's two children. Timothée Chalamet has publicly acknowledged their relationship, notably thanking his “partner for three years” during his Critics Choice Award acceptance speech in January 2026 for his role in "Marty Supreme". Jenner was reportedly in the audience for both that win and his Golden Globe shout-out, further solidifying their bond.

Kylie Jenner, born on August 10, 1997, continues to helm her billion-dollar beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, which recently unveiled its “2026 Summer Hydrating Lip Essentials” collection in May. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet, born on December 27, 1995, remains one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. Coming off acclaimed performances in A Complete Unknown (December 2024) and Marty Supreme (December 2025), he is currently anticipating the highly anticipated release of Dune: Part Three in December 2026, where he reprises his role as Paul Atreides. Kylie Jenner Lists Hidden Hills Mansion for USD 20.2 Million - a Look Inside Her Luxury Estate.

The New York Knicks are currently leading the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 having taken place on June 10, 2026. The NBA Finals series began on June 3, with a potential Game 7 slated for June 19.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).