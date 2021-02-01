Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner looks every inch dreamy in a new bikini shot she posted on Monday. In the sunkissed image she shared on Instagram, Kylie flaunts her curves in a black bikini. She plays with her long black hair in the photo, which currently has over 10.1 million likes. Kylie Jenner Soaks in Some Sun With Her BFF and Their Super Hot Pictures Have Our Attention

"Dreamy", wrote Kylie, on the image. Kylie is currently on a vacation in Turks and Caicos Islands, where her daughter Stormi turned a year older on Monday. Kylie's sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are also reportedly with the mother-daughter duo. Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Sexy Figure in a Peach Bikini From Her ‘Dreamy’ Mexico Vacation (See Pics)

Kylie Jenner Raises the Temperature in Black Bikini:

In December, Kylie took everyone by surprise when she shared a clip that features her real hair -- she wears it short and red. In the video she says: "My real hair is cuuute, I gotta give it more love."

