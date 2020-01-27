Lil Nas X and BTS Debut At Grammy Awards 2020 With a Spectacular Performance on 'Seoul' Town Road (Watch Video)

BTS, Lil Nas X (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Grammys 2020 has concluded. We saw the best of the best take home the top honours. Billi Eilish's song 'bad guy' won the award for 'Song of the Year'. And we also saw some amazing performances on the stage. The one performance that created a truckload of hype was by BTS. The internet was celebrating when merely the announcement about the performance was made a few days back. Today, as the band performed with Lil Nas X on the mainstage, the crowd went berserk. And so did social media platforms. BTS has been trending all over. Grammys 2020: Demi Lovato Debuts her New Song 'Anyone' and Fans are Hailing her Comeback.

It was not just the first time for the Korean boy band to perform at an American awards show. This was the first time Lil Nas X was performing at the Grammys as well. And it was not just BTS, but he was also joined by Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey to perform his big hits like 'Old Town Road' and 'Rodeo'.

RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jung Kook, Jimin, Jin and V joined Lil Nas X as he sang Old Town Road, and coined it as Seoul Town Road. They danced alongside the rapper. BTS' appearance was short, but was so fulfilling to see and certainly a gateway for us to see them performing a full-blown set on stage sometime soon. Grammys 2020: Camila Cabello Leaves Her Father and Netizens in Tears With Her Emotional Performance on First Man (Watch Videos).

Check Out Video Of The Performance:

Among other performers at the Grammys were Demi Lovato making a stunning comeback. The internet is absolutely in love with her rendition of her new song, 'Anyone'. She looked like a dream performing on the stage. Also, the audience saw Jonas Brothers perform their song, What A Man Gotta Do, on the stage. Kevin, Joe and Nick also debuted their unreleased single, 'Five More Minutes', at the Grammys.