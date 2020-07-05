On May 10, 2020, we lost Betty Wright. She was 66 and was suffering from cancer. The soul singer's contribution to music will forever keep her spirit alive. She was fondly called Miami's First Lady of Soul. She has inspired so many singers across the globe, including rapper Lil Wayne. He recently paid a heartwarming tribute to the late singer on Instagram where he wrote that she showed him how to believe in himself when others doubt. In an interview with Variety, Lil Wayne opened up about his relationship with Betty Wright. He said, "Ms. Betty was like a mom. I became a fan as a kid because my mom would listen to her s–t loud as f–k in the crib while she’d be getting dressed,"

He further elaborated, "What stuck out was the talking on the records that Ms B would so famously do. Another interesting and consistent fact about it all is that whoever played her songs knew every word of the talking part! As a kid, you’d have to sit there and have them try to act like Ms B and talk to you like that. It obviously stuck with me." RIP Betty Wright: John Legend, Snoop Dogg and Others Pay Tribute for the Grammy-Winning Singer.

Check Out Lil Wayne's Post For Betty Wright Here:

Lil Wayne met her when he moved to Miami. "She was nothing but a mother ever since. Not only to me but my friends and my daughter as well. She’s more than missed by myself and a world of others. I have a lot to thank her for but I thank her most for my musical confidence! I can do anything," he concluded.

