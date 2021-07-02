Any 90s kid will be familiar with who Lindsay Lohan is. We all remember growing up watching her films, and being fascinated with the characters she played. While her role in Mean Girls remains iconic, the actress carved a path for herself with various challenging roles. The actress has been working since she was three, and project after project, Lohan began to become a more bankable name in the industry. Her breakthrough came when she was only a teenager after she was cast in the Walt Disney Pictures film The Parent Trap. This opened up a plethora of options for her. Lindsay Lohan Birthday Special: From Shimmery Jumpsuits to Hologram Dresses, LiLo Has Always Been the Face of Unprecedented Fashion.

She was roped in for Life-Size, Get a Clue, Freaky Friday, and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen back to back. Her films like Herbie: Fully Loaded, A Prairie Home Companion, Just My Luck, Bobby, Chapter 27, Machete, Liz & Dick, and The Canyons are still some of the fans' favourites. During this time, Lohan was also dealing with some personal issues, but the actress came back strong and continued to work in the industry.

Her choice of films was always diverse, and it gave birth to some really good characters. These characters also said some iconic lines in films that we thought going back to would be a perfect way to celebrate Lindsay Lohan's birthday. The actress, who is turning 34 today, had some interesting dialogues from films like Mean Girls, Just My Luck and more. Lindsay Lohan Is Set To Play the Lead Role in Netflix's Christmas Romantic-Comedy Movie.

Let us take a look at some of them:

"Grool. I meant to say cool and then I started to say great." - Cady Heron in Mean Girls

"I lied because I wanted to make myself seem more interesting." - Lola in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

“It’s always about the jewels. Men just don’t realize it until it’s too late and we have them all.” - Ms. Taylor in Liz & Dick

"The human mind is an incredible thing. Once its mind's made up, it can do anything." - Jude Hanson in Chapter 27

"What can I say? I’m a pathetic disaster and I give up." - Ashley Albright in Just My Luck

"She knew how to turn her life into a movie and watch things happen." - Aubrey Fleming in I Know Who Killed Me

"Quality time with your kids: You know what? Quit bugging 'em. Leave 'em alone. They like it!” - Anna Coleman in Freaky Friday

Well, what better way to celebrate Lindsay Lohan's birthday than a marathon of her films! But before you go, Join us in wishing Lohan a very happy birthday.

