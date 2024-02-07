In a world where neon-coloured rainbows collide with reanimated ex-boyfriends, Lisa Frankenstein steps into the spotlight. Meet Lisa, portrayed by Kathryn Newton, a gloomy high-schooler whose level of misunderstanding rivals a cat attempting to meow in Morse code. Under the direction of Zelda Williams and the penmanship of Diablo Cody, this film will leave the audience wondering whether to burst into laughter or shriek in terror (or perhaps do both simultaneously). Lisa Frankenstein: Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton to Headline Zelda Williams' Directorial With Script From Oscar Winner Diablo Cody.

So grab your popcorn and prepare to be Franken-enthralled in the whimsically wicked world of Lisa Frankenstein! Just remember, if you see something strange lurking in your rainbow-coloured dreams tonight, it's probably just Lisa and her undead entourage causing mischief. But, before the release of the film, let's get to know the cast, release date and plot of it.

Cast: Kathryn Newton as Lisa, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano as Taffy, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino. The film is directed by Zelda Williams.

Plot: Lisa Swallows (played by Kathryn Newton), the socially awkward teen who struggles to connect with her new stepsister Taffy (played by Liza Soberano) and her less-than-sweet stepmother Janet (played by Carla Gugino). However, everything changes when a 19th-century corpse (played by Cole Sprouse) gets revived by a freak storm, becoming Lisa's unexpected soulmate in this hilarious tale of family dynamics and undead romance. Cole Sprouse Responds With His Favourite Memes After Riverdale Actor Was Trolled for Smoking Cigarette in His Interview Podcast (View Post).

Watch The Trailer Of Lisa Frankenstein:

Release Date: Lisa Frankenstein will be released on February 9 in USA.

Review: The reviews for Lisa Frankenstein are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the film’s review is shared.

