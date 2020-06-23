Believe it or not but Instagram followers race has become a real thing in the world of social media! Gone are the days when fans solely looked at the talent of a star through the lens of creativity. Now, their social media followers play an important role in proving their stardom or fandom. Especially, when it's about Instagram followers. This is why, Ariana Grande fans are celebrating the fact that she beat Selena Gomez to become the most followed singer on Instagram. In case you already don't know, Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who plays for Juventus continues to top the list of celebs with most-followed Instagram account with 225 million followers.

The Rain On Me singer currently has over 191 million Instagram followers. On the other hand, Selena has about 180 million followers. As Ariana raced past Rare singer's Insta-fam, her fans are happy. However, the popularity and the love for Selena remains same as much as Ariana! Here, check the Instagram accounts of both the singers.

Ariana Grande's Post:

View this post on Instagram two years 🖤 love u 💡 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

Selena Gomez's Post:

View this post on Instagram Makeshift studio so I can work from home 🎧🎼🎤 A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 2, 2020 at 12:53pm PDT

Ariana was recently captured by the paparazzi after a long time. She was spotted in her work out outfit and her fans were happy to see her after this hiatus after the pandemic. She is also quite active on Instagram (obviously). Now, as the life is coming back to normalcy, we might get to see more such glimpses of the singer. Stay tuned for more updates.

