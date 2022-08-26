Macaulay Culkin is of course best known for his role in the epic Home Alone movies, as Kevin McCallister. As he grew older though he decided to retire from acting and has no doubt been through a lot of bad things that no child should have to go through. But he's still a normal guy, now with a beautiful fiancé and child, living his own life. And is hopefully as happy as he can be. Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Set to Develop 'Midlife Crisis' Travel Documentary with Lightbox.

Macaulay was an epic child actor and he still remains just as funny and loved to this day, that is apparent through his social media. To celebrate Mack being all grown up, let's take a look at 10 of his funniest tweets, from his twitter handle @IncredibleCulk, yes that is really his username and it's awesome.

Mack Facts Friday

I’m practicing speed eating. The goal is to get so fast that I burn off the calories as they enter my body. #MackFactsFriday — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 1, 2019

He's Right

Why don’t more bands have punctuation in their names? Panic at the disco < PANIC! At the Disco. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 7, 2019

Oh No

I constantly get Philanthropist and Philanderer mixed up and it’s led to some really embarrassing conversations. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) November 12, 2019

All Those Home Alone Movies

If I aged as slowly as #BabyYoda I’d be making some serious bank right now. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 4, 2019

The Macpendables

Hey Sly, you’re right we do have to change with the times... so get ready for The Macpendables... https://t.co/g432S5dLc4pic.twitter.com/gP7AB7bbDg — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 11, 2019

Rumour Has It

I just woke up and saw I was trending. Can someone explain what's going on? Did I die again?? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 26, 2020

That's His Job

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Someone Put His Head on a Surfer

Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Stay Safe Kids

Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self. Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. pic.twitter.com/RBd3X1AayD — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) October 7, 2020

Waiting for His 42 Tweet

Like a fine bottle of worcester sauce we all get better with age. With that in mind here's your yearly reminder that time does indeed march onward: I'm 41 years old. I hope you enjoy every passing year as much as I do. We're not getting older, we're just getting saucier. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2021

Macaulay Culkin will be voicing Downtown Pat as well, in the upcoming adult animated series Entergalactic, from the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris. It will release on September 30 on Netflix. And I am so excited for him to be on screen again!

