Priyanka Chopra Jonas' mother, Madhu Chopra, has spoken about smart parenting. She praised her actress-daughter and her son-in-law, Nick Jonas, by calling them "doting parents" to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Reflecting on her upbringing, Madhu believes that parents should adopt the approach of smart parenting.

"Smart parents can discern and wisely choose what lessons to derive from their upbringing. New parents who possess this discernment can make thoughtful decisions about which values to adopt from their parents. I believe I was one of the smart ones," Madhu said.

Admiring the seamless parenting partnership between Priyanka and Nick, she added: "Both are completely doting parents; I don't see a division of line of anything between them. Where Priyanka leaves off, Nick picks up, and where he leaves off, she picks up.” “The conversations are free-flowing. I love this about them," she said on Coto, a safe online space encouraging women to speak freely.

