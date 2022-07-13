Star Wars legend Mark Hamill has revealed that creator George Lucas didn't care how the names in the sci-fi epic were pronounced and let the cast say them however they wanted. Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has been attempting to solve debate over some of the sci-fi franchise's pronunciations in Twitter question-and-answer session with fans and he's said there's actually no right or wrong way to say any of the characters' names featured in the films, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Celebrating George Lucas' Birthday With 3 Most Fascinating Facts About The Star Wars Filmmaker.

In a post on Twitter, Hamill explained: "FYI: When we would ask George: Is it Chew-bah-ka or Chew-back-a?' / Is it Lay-a or Lee-a? / 'Is it Hahn or Han (as in hand)?- he would just shrug and didn't really care. He told us it would be pronounced in various ways in different parts of the galaxy. #TrueStory."

Other pronunciation mysteries Mark attempted to solve included the AT-AT - the four-legged battle walker used by the Empire - even posting a poll from the official Star Wars account which revealed fans were split but the pronunciation was the same.

He added: "I think it's AT-AT (using keyboard at symbols), even though I always called them walkers." Dave Filoni, who has worked on numerous Star Wars projects as a writer, director and producer for Lucasfilm over the years, previously echoed the sentiment. Star Wars Day 2020 Funny Memes & Jokes: May the Fourth Be With You! From Hilarious Posts About Chewbacca to Yoda, Here's What You Don't Want to Miss Today.

Speaking at a fan event back in 2020, he explained: "You can say at-at, you can say A-T-A-T, and you can say walker. I'm for all three. That's canon because in(The Clone Wars) I have imperials say walkers, I have them say at-at, and I have them say A-T-A-T."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2022 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).