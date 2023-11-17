Over his extremely long career, Martin Scorsese has definitely cemented himself as one of the – if not most – influential directors of all time. A storyteller so keen on showing us tales and conflicts that feel human to the bone, Scorsese has always had his films leave a long-lasting impact on the viewers. It just speaks to the massive qualities he possesses behind the camera, and it certainly makes for a filmography that feels like the bible for movies. However, while he is quite talented behind the camera, Scorsese has also wowed the audiences when he has been in front of it. Martin Scorsese Calls on Filmmakers To 'Save Cinema' and 'Reinvent' It in the Age of Franchise and Comic Book Entertainment.

Scorsese occasionally does cameo in his own movies, and they make for some really memorable scenes. From Taxi Driver to Killers of the Flower Moon he has always been involved in some of the most crucial scenes of his films, and his acting chops on display are just as spectacular as his direction. So, to celebrate Martin Scorsese’s 80th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best cameos from his films.

Hugo

Martin Scorsese in Hugo (Photo Credits: Paramount Pictures)

While Scorsese’s role in Hugo wasn’t huge, the director’s cameo appearance was a treat to see. Hugo itself is a film that seems quite unlike something the director would make, but it still works so well. Playing a photographer in the movie, it’s a memorable scene that certainly elevates the mood.

Mean Streets

Martin Scorsese in Mean Streets (Photo Credits: Warner Bros)

For its time, Mean Streets was a revelation that helped Scorsese breakout into mainstream cinema. It also features an amazing cameo by the director where he plays the role of Jimmy Shorts and appears during the third act of the film. Firing a gun at several of the main characters in the film, it’s a simple cameo, but a fun one that sees a younger Scorsese just trying to have fun with his films.

The King of Comedy

Martin Scorsese in The King of Comedy (Photo Credits: 20th Century Fox)

The King of Comedy remains as an iconic part of Scorsese’s filmography, and it features an equally iconic Scorsese cameo as well. Playing a TV director in this dark story about obsession, the role here directly reflects to real-life work, and it certainly works extremely well in the context of the film.

Taxi Driver

Martin Scorsese in Taxi Driver (Photo Credits: Columbia Pictures)

The story of Travis Bickle has been influential to cinema in many ways and remains as one of the director’s crowning achievements. But for as amazing Taxi Driver is, it also features some of Scorsese’s best acting. Playing a cab passenger who Travis drives around, Scorsese gives a monologue here about how he intends to kill his wife for cheating on him, and it’s a bone-chilling scene that certainly remains as his most unsettling cameo yet.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese Behind-the-Scenes on Killers of the Flower Moon (Photo Credits: Apple Original Films)

Being one of his most recent releases, Killers of the Flower Moon sneaked in perhaps the most effective Scorsese cameo to date. The film is about the Osage murders that took place in the early 1900s, and it’s a heartbreaking tale about greed and the harm it causes. At the end of the film, the director comes on to the screen as an anchor to narrate the grim events that took place after the film as well, and it makes for an effective and impactful ending that will just stick with you. Martin Scorsese Reveals That Only Now is He 'Beginning to See the Possibility of What Cinema Could Be', Says There is 'No More Time' For Him to Tell Stories.

Martin Scorsese has been extremely influential to cinema as a whole, and his contributions continue to remain impactful. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

