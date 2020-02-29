MASK: Paramount, Hasbro's Live-action Film Ropes in Bad Boys For Life Writer Chris Bremner

Hasbro's MASK poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bad Boys for Life co-scribe Chris Bremner has been roped in to pen the script for Paramount and Hasbro's M.A.S.K film. F Gary Gray, best known for The Fate of the Furious and Men in Black: International, is attached as a director for the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Fleabag Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge Reveals She Dreamt of Working on Bond Films as a Writer Even Before Getting On Board For No Time To Die.

The movie is inspired by Hasbro's 1980s action figures and cartoon M.A.S.K, which stands for Mobile Armoured Strike Kommand. It is a task force led by Matt Trakker whose goal is to take out the criminal organization V.E.N.O.M. Seth Rogen to Team Up With The Batman Co-Writer for Horror Graphic Novel Memetic’s Film Adaptation.

Gray will also produce the live-action film through his banner Fenix Studios along with Hasbro's production arm, Allspark Pictures. Bremner is also writing the third installment of Nicolas Cage-starrer National Treasure series for Disney.