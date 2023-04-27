Over the last few years, Matt Reeves has cemented himself as one of the finest blockbuster directors in Hollywood. Coming from the humble beginnings of making a found-footage horror film to directing a film with one of the biggest characters of all time, Reeves has cracked the code, and he has just become this perfectionist with an insane fan following that just can’t be rivalled. His movies are always emotionally engaging in a way, and he constantly builds up an experience that you will never forget. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film to Release on October 3, 2025.

One of the most impressive talents of Reeves is his eye for visuals as the man knows how to deliver a good scene. Mixing in emotions with a great number of visuals that will blow your mind, Reeves constantly delivers on the big budget spectacle. So, to celebrate Matt Reeves’ 47th birthday, here are five of his most visually appealing scenes.

The Statue of Liberty Head (Cloverfield)

Cloverfield was a smash hit when it came out. From its aggressively fun online marketing to the promos just promising a found footage movie filled with dread, Reeves smashed the direction he took the film in. One of the best sequences in the movie comes at the start, when to sell the monster’s big scale, Reeves just decides to drop the head of the Statue of Liberty in the middle of NYC, and the chaos that ensues after that is just perfect.

Can’t Fight City Halloween (The Batman)

After the tense opening with the Riddler, The Batman directly cuts into a monologue from Bruce Wayne that sees Robert Pattinson deliver an intense monologue while we are introduced to this new Gotham City. From the dialogue to the way this scene is shot and how it introduces this new and angrier Batman, Reeves shows a great understanding of the character.

Final Fight (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was Reeves’ foray into flexing his talents as a director, and does he deliver big time here. The entirety of the film looks extremely pretty with some heavily emotional storytelling, but the climactic battle between Koba and Caesar is what makes the entirety of the film so special. It’s an emotionally charged fight that packs in world-class visuals.

The Final Explosion (War for the Planet of the Apes)

Everyone loves a good explosion in movies and War for the Planet of the Apes delivers exactly that. Ending the modern trilogy for Planet of the Apes, Reeves went all out with the final movie. The final especially packs in a huge explosion, but what makes it so special is the build up behind it. The camera is so focused on Caesar the entire time that when he throws the grenades at the fuel tank, it’s delivered with all the emotion that has been building up for the last two hours.

Batmobile Chase (The Batman)

It’s safe to say that The Batman is Matt Reeves’ best looking film, and the Batmobile chase is the perfect example for it. Introducing this classic car in a way that makes it look like a horror film monster, the scene sees Batman chase Penguin through the highways of Gotham, and it has camera angles that are so inspired that you just can’t help but gush over them. It’s truly his best shot scene. The Penguin: Matt Reeves Confirms Colin Farrell's DC Spinoff Will Tie Into 'The Batman 2'.

Matt Reeves is a great director and we can’t wait to see what he does wit The Batman Part II. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

