Hollywood actress Megan Fox recently received massive support online after an old interview featuring the actress on Jimmy Kimmel's show went viral. In the old interview, Fox can be seen recounting an incident with director Michael Bay where she mentioned that she had to dance for the Transformers director in a bikini at the age of 15. While Megan is seen sharing details about this incident, Kimmel is seen smiling in the video. After the video resurfaced online again and went viral, netizens have slammed both directors Michael Bay and Jimmy Kimmel. Although, Fox then took to Instagram to post a clarification about the same. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Part Ways After 10 Years Of Marriage, Confirms the 46-Year-Old Actor.

Megan shared a long note clarifying that she did not face any 'sexual assault' or wasn't 'preyed on' by director Michael Bay. Sharing the note, she captioned it as, "May we all continue waking up." In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Please hear me when I thank you for your support. But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry." Clarifying about Michael Bay's behaviour, she wrote, "When it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner." Megan Fox: Her Scintillating and Daring Choices Have Always Taken the Fashion World by Storm.

Check Out Megan Fox's Post Here:

Here's the Interview That Has Been Going Viral:

Writing about her anecdote from the experience on Bad Boys II, she said, "I was around 15 or 16 years old when I was an extra in Bad Boys II. There are multiple interviews where I shared the anecdote of being chosen for the scene and the conversations that took place surrounding it. It's important to note however that when I auditioned for Transformers I was 19 or 20."

