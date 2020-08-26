Melissa McCarthy is an amazingly talented actress who is popular for starring in comedy dramas. Before taking Hollywood by a storm, McCarthy became a popular face on television with her works such as Gilmore Gilrs and Samantha Who? and later Mike and Molly. Not just this, McCarthy's appearances as a host on Saturday Night Live led to a win for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017. As for her Hollywood career, we have seen her excel in movies such as Spy, Bridesmaids among others. Melissa McCarthy's Action-Comedy Film 'Superintelligence' Lands on HBO Max.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on August 26, we look at some of her best comedy films. There's no doubt that there's hardly anyone else who can pull off humour quite like her. She’s headlined seven blockbuster comedies and aced in all of them. McCarthy had gained critical acclaim for her performance in the comedy film Bridesmaids (2011), which also led to her receiving a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Here's a look at her films with best comic roles.

1. Bridesmaids

While Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph along with Rose Byrne may have been the leads in this 2011 film, it was indeed Melissa McCarthy who totally stole the show with her act. Who can forget the hilarious scenes of her character flirting with an unsuspecting air marshall. The film is filled with some of the most-rib tickling scenes featuring her.

2. The Heat

When its actresses like Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock coming together for a movie, what can go wrong. The banter between the duo's characters in this film is absolute fun and we can't think of a better female duo for a fun buddy cop film such as this.

3. Spy

This is definitely one of McCarthy's best works and also a great spoof on the whole espionage genre that is dominated by men. The film makes for an absolute entertaining watch. It also has Jason Statham in one of his funniest roles and also Jude Law as some eye candy!

4. Ghostbusters

While this film remains to be controversial given the original vs remake debate, there's no denying that Melissa McCarthy is absolute gold in this film. To accompany her are other amazingly talented women such as Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig. If you need some popcorn entertainment, this one should be your pick.

5. Identity Thief

The best part about this movie is the simply amazing cameraderie between Melissa McCarthy and Jason Bateman. McCarthy’s character, is that of a con artist in this film. While the movie is a little strectched out with too many subplots, the genius of McCarthy and Bateman is unmissable. The Kitchen Trailer: Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss Become Badass Mob Bosses in This 70s Crime Drama.

If you are a fan of Melissa McCarthy, we bet you have already watched these films. If you haven't yet, there couldn't be a better time than coronavirus quarantine to catch on these light-hearted films that will give you a laugh in these tough times.

