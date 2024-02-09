Michael B Jordan is that brilliant actor for whom an Academy Award is merely a film away. He is someone who effortlessly combines charm, talent, and a killer smile, and even in a short time, has managed to maintain an impressive filmography filled with memorable characters. From a memorable brief stint in The Wire to his breakout role in Fruitvale Station to the adrenaline-pumping Creed series and the groundbreaking Black Panther, Jordan has proven himself to be a versatile actor. Who can forget the rugged swagger of Adonis Creed or the complex portrayal of Killmonger challenging the status quo in Wakanda? I Am Legend 2: Will Smith Confirms Sequel With Michael B Jordan Is in Final Scripting Stages.

Beyond the screen, Michael B Jordan has a knack for breaking the internet, be it his suave red-carpet appearances or those intense workout videos that go viral on social media. It's not just about the acting; it's the whole package.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's look at nine dialogues of Michael B Jordan from some of his famous movies.

"I'm Gonna Be Good"

Fruitvale Station

"The Black Guy"

Chronicle

"Things Happen for a Reason"

Fantastic Four

"A Great Fighter Once Said..."

Creed

"My Shit is Orange"



"If You Didn't Do What You Love"

Creed 2

"Death Was Better Than Bondage"

Black Panther

"Hope Allows Us to Push"

Just Mercy

"The Harder It Gets"

Creed III

Michael B Jordan recently turned director last year with Creed III, where he also played the lead role. While he has stayed away from acting since then, Jordan has recently teamed up with his fave director, Ryan Coogler, for Wrong Answer, a film based on the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal. Some of his other reported films include the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, Blood Brothers and the sequel to I Am Legend.

