American actress Michelle Monaghan is a beauty with many talents. She has been a part of many amazing films and impressed the audience with her performances. She kickstarted her career with two credited television appearances. She grabbed a supporting role in shows like Young Americans and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She essayed the role of Caroline Busse in episodes of Young Americans while we got to see her in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's episode titled Consent. She made her big-screen debut in 2001 with Perfume, playing the part of Henrietta. Mission Impossible Fallout Movie Review: An Enigmatic Tom Cruise is an Unstoppable Force in This Heart-Stopping Action Bonanza.

She got her break in the year 2002 when she appeared in the television series Boston Public playing the role of Kimberly Woods. She is best known for her starring roles in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone, Made of Honor, Eagle Eye, Trucker, Source Code, Pixels, and Patriots Day. She has also received immense love for her starring role as Julia Meade in the action spy film series Mission: Impossible, appearing in Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Since the actress has been working for so many years, she had given some really memorable roles. Julia Meade was one of them but her films like True Detective, Gone Baby Gone also had her playing some really intriguing roles. Today, as the actress turns 45, we are taking a look at some of her best roles.

Take a Look:

Maid Of Honor

Michelle Monaghan in Maid Of Honor (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Maid Of Honor is a romantic comedy about two best friends. It stars Michelle Monaghan as Hannah and Patrick Dempsey as Tom as her best friend and seeing their camaraderie, makes us want to have a best friend just like him. The two meet in college and are inseparable since then. Things get weird when Hannah's work takes her to Scotland for a long period of time. Her best friend realises he feels something for Hannah but before he tells her, she breaks the news of her engagement. She asks him to be his maid of honor and their scenes together are quite enjoyable.

True Detective

Michelle Monaghan in True Detective (Photo Credit: Facebook)

True Detective was both critically acclaimed and widely embraced by all audiences and people loved Monaghan's role in it. She essayed the role of Maggie, Woody Harrelson's character, Marty's wife. Her character was a key one as it represented one of the worlds that Marty lived in. She becomes the reason why Marty and his partner Rust part ways during one of the episodes. Monaghan's performance in this series is stunning and she even earned a Golden Globe nomination for it.

Patriots Day

Michelle Monaghan in Patriots Day (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Bacon, John Goodman, and Michelle Monaghan, Patriots Day was quite moving for the audience. Based on true events surrounding the Boston Marathon bombings and the manhunt that followed, the actress played a really nuanced role in this action feature film. She essayed the role of Carol, Mark Wahlberg's wife, who is a registered nurse at the time of the bombings. She and her husband, who is a Sergeant, get heavily affected by the tragedy and it is an emotional journey to watch.

Gone Baby Gone

Michelle Monaghan in Gone Baby Gone (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Directed by Ben Affleck and starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan, Gone Baby Gone is a mystery thriller was based on Dennis Lehane's novel with the same name. Thestory revolves around two detectives, Patrick Kenzie and Angie Gennaro, played by Affleck and Monaghan respectively. They investigate the disappearance of a young girl who was abducted from her mother's home in Dorchester, Massachusetts and the story unfolds with quite some unexpected turns and twists. Monaghan's strong role and her equation with Casey was very impressive. Every Breath You Take: Casey Affleck to Star in Christine Jeff’s Thriller.

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang

Michelle Monaghan in Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang is a dark comedy that starred Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan in key roles. Monaghan essayed the role of Harmony, Robert Downey Jr's childhood sweetheart. Downey's character meets him when he is sent for an audition in LA. The character is a thief who accidently got into a audition to save himself from being caught and impresses the casting director soo much to an extent where he sends him to Los Angeles for a screen test. What happens next with Harmony and him is a interesting story you dont want to miss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).