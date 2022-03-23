Miley Cyrus recently had her plane struck by lightning while traveling to Asuncion. The singer was traveling with her crew and family when her plane was caught between an unexpected storm. In a detailed post on Instagram, the singer shared a video of the lightning and posted the damage it caused to the plane. She assure that everyone was safe and no injuries occurred.

Check Out The Post Below:

