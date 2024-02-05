Jenna Ortega plays one of the main leads in Miller's Girl, a black comedy directed by Jade Halley Bartlett. Martin Freeman also has an important role in the film, which is about a bizarre, psychosexual equation that develops between a teacher and a student over a class assignment. Miller's Girl was released in the USA on January 26, and although the film is yet to see a worldwide release, some scenes in the movie are already making waves on social media. Particularly a hot and long lesbian kiss between Ortega and her co-star Gideon Adlon. Jenna Ortega Exits Scream VII Following Co-Star Melissa Barrera's Controversial Firing.

The scene has already leaked on social media and is going viral on sites like X and Reddit. The scene features no nudity, but the passionate kissing between the two stars raises the heat levels. Such risque scenes aren't new for the Wednesday star, who has done bold sequences in movies like X and Finestkind. Anyway, the Miller's Girl scene has got some exciting responses on social media, like the one below.

The Jenna Ortega scene that's got everyone talking. pic.twitter.com/pxpuD140HR — Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) February 4, 2024

Jenna Ortega trending for doing a risqué scene in a movie? Where were y'all when X came out? Seriously, quit tearing your shirts open like cavemen and drink a glass of water. pic.twitter.com/4DwNIq0oPP — OfficialDeathByCinema (@DeathByCinema22) February 4, 2024

Even the actress' intimate scene with a much older Martin Freeman also got leaked on social media and went viral. Beetlejuice 2 Release Date: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton-Starrer to Arrive in Theatres on September 6, 2024.

Wednesday series fame jenna ortega at peaks , Her seducing face 🥵. But her fans will be 🥲💔#JennaOrtega #MillersGirl pic.twitter.com/fzTjnctFOK — Depressed life (@ThiUserNotalive) February 4, 2024

Watch the trailer of Miller's Girl:

Miller's Girl, however, got mixed to average responses from critics, with a 5.5 rating on IMDb. Jenna Ortega will also be seen next in Beetlejuice 2 and Wednesday Season 2.

