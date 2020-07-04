The lovely couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, are all set to welcome their first child together. The couple never made any announcement of expecting their first baby, but the duo never shied to make public appearances. Sophie and Joe are often seen stepping out of their abode and going for a walk for some fresh air. This time the duo had company and the lovely two who joined them were Sophie’s parents. Yes, pictures of mom-to-be Sophie stepping out for a walk with her hubby dearest and her parents have taken the internet by storm. GoT Actress Sophie Turner Opts For A Relaxed Maternity Wear As She Steps Out With Joe Jonas For A Walk (View Pics).

Sophie Turner has set the maternity style not only chic but also relaxing. The Game of Thrones fame actress has been opting for some comfortable dressing during this phase. They are stylish yet the most relaxed maternity wear. This time Sophie was seen dressed in a short white dress and also wore the gray unitard within. Her family was also seen sporting casual yet chic outfits. Take a look at the latest pics of pregnant Sophie and her family as they step out for a walk in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Extends Heartwarming Wishes To Sophie Turner – Joe Jonas On Their First Wedding Anniversary!

Sophie Turner Cradles Her Baby Bump

Sophie With Family

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner seen with her husband Joe Jonas and her parents Sally and Andrew Turner as they went for a hike with their two dogs in LA | 03 July 2020 pic.twitter.com/5wTk3wM4EE — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) July 3, 2020

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. A source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight how this duo is excited to welcome their first child together. The source was quoted as saying, “Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby. Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking,” reports Daily Mail. Reports are rife that Sophie is due in the next few weeks, however, the family has not made any official announcement about it.

