Naomi Scott Birthday Special: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Her Life

As she turns a year older, we take a look at some facts about Naomi's life (picture credit - Instagram)

Naomi Scott came, saw and conquered in a very little time, we have to admit. The lady has starred in a number of major films so far. She had a role in the Power Rangers movie. Then she went on to play Princess Jasmine in Guy Ritchie’s live-action remake of Aladdin. She's also one of the three Charlie’s Angels (alongside Kristen Stewart and newcomer Ella Balinska) in the rebooted version that released in 2019. Basically, she has aced the whole blockbuster game. Not to forget, she has a great fashion sense.

Naomi is celebrating her 27th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about her life.

A Disney Channel alumni

View this post on Instagram 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Before she became Princess Jasmine, Naomi featured in a couple of Disney projects before. In fact, she started her acting career with them. In 2008, she appeared in the UK Disney Channel’s Life Bites. Then made a jump and starred in another Disney project, which was Lemonade Mouth, a drama on the lines of High School Musical. Naomi Scott Birthday Special: Her Sartorial Outings are Like Beautiful Pictures that we Find in a Fairytale.

Also a singer

Naomi is a multi-talented girl. Not only she has amazing acting chops, but Naomi is also a very good singer. She started her singing career with the Youth Band at the Bridge Chuch in Woodford.

Married to a footballer

View this post on Instagram 💛 A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on May 4, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

Naomi is married to former England youth captain Jordan Spence since 2014. Before tying the knot, they dated for four years. Naomi was 21 when she exchanged the wows with Jordan.

Worked with Steven Spielberg

View this post on Instagram Send help...need hairbrush. A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on May 4, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Her first major role in Hollywood was the courtesy of Terra Nova, a 2011 science fiction drama television series produced by Spielberg. Although it was cancelled after the first season, Naomi's performance was highly appreciated.

So those were some interesting tidbits about Naomi's life. We wish Scott a very happy birthday. Hope she is keeping it low-key given the current COVID-19 outbreak all around the world.