Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are truly one of the most adorable couples and Nickyanka fans just cannot get over this duo. They have been giving some major couple goals ever since they have been dating each other. Whenever either of them have shared any pics on Instagram, posing together, it just breaks the internet. Nick has posted a spectacular pic of his ladylove Priyanka on Instagram. It is a throwback pic in which Priyanka is seen at a beach. Priyanka Chopra Claims Push-Ups Is Her Favourite Exercise And The Reason is Nick Jonas (View Pic).

The pic of Priyanka Chopra Jonas is stunning, but one just cannot miss the sweet caption put up by Nick Jonas. It reads, “These are a few of my favorite things... #flashbackfriday #happyfriday #villaone #tequila”. This candid moment is being beautifully captured and Nick’s followers are going gaga about it. The comments dropped on this pic are enough to prove! We all know that Priyanka and Nick have been to numerous beach vacays and this is one among them. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Hubby Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Weekend Incredibly Memorable! (View Post).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

These days the two are sharing some lovely throwback moments on Instagram. Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, one cannot really make any travel plans. We are sure, the Jonas’ are going to make some fun travel plans once everything settles soon. We definitely miss seeing them going on trips and having a gala time!

