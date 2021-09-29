After No Time to Die, 5 Actors Who Should Take Over as James Bond After Daniel Craig! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

No Time to Die is all set for its release this week. It features Daniel Craig’s last appearance as the character of James Bond. No Time to Die is set five years after Spectre where Bond again is pulled into duty to take down the sinister Saffin played by Rami Malek. With this being Craig’s final outing as Bond, it surely has us excited for what the filmmakers have in store for us. No Time To Die Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Daniel Craig’s Latest James Bond Film.

The general discourse around Bond, even with No Time to Die, has been about who will be Craig’s successor. Whoever his successor may be, surely has some big shoes to fill in. With Barbara Broccoli confirming that the search for the new James Bond will start next year, here are five names that we would like to throw in the hat.

Henry Golding

Henry Golding (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Henry Golding is a rising English star who would honestly make a great young Bond. He has the mannerisms, the charm and the looks to play the part, and also it would be great to have an Asian actor star in the role too.

Charlie Hunnam

Charlie Hunnam (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Charlie Hunnam is another great candidate for the role. He looks mighty fine in the suit and can definitely pass off for Bond. Especially with him being great at playing roles involving the character being charismatic, Hunnam seems like a great fit.

Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Tom Hiddleston is another fan favorite. Fans have been clamoring for years that he be casted in the role. As a matter of fact before No Time to Die even went into pre-production, there were various rumours going about that Tom would be our next Bond. Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die to Have Its World Premiere in World’s Largest IMAX Screen in Germany.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Another powerhouse of an actor, Idris Elba would make a perfect James Bond. He is an amazing actor that can give an intense performance as Britain’s best agent.

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill (Photo Credit: Instagram)

It’s a no-brainer that Cavill would be an top contender. Originally during the casting of Casino Royale, Henry was going to get the part but was beat out by Craig at the last moment. But honestly looking at him, he is probably the perfect candidate for the role. If you want proof of that, then just watch The Man From UNCLE.

We honestly can’t wait to see Craig’s final send off as the character, cause all the promo materials till now have made No Time to Die seem like a great film. No Time to Die is set to release on September 30, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).