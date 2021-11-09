A new trailer of the much-anticipated Kdrama Now, We Are Breaking Up is here. The series has a 19+ ratings and the reason you can figure out from the video itself. Quite a few steamy scenes! It stars Song Hye-kyo and Jang Ki-yong in starring roles along with a host of other kdrama favourites. Now a few stills of EXO's Sehun from the show were also released but the trailer didn't really have much of him. In fact, he appears for mere seconds and if you don't have a keen eye, you might even miss him. But rather than getting miffed with the makers and the channel for not showing more of him, fans are going wild with just that glimpse. Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: From BTS' Butter to Bambi by Baekhyun, These Tracks Created Big Buzz This Year So Far

Sehun plays Hwang Chi-Hyung and is actress Choi Heeseo's younger brother. The stills released of Sehun are dishy and we think that's an understatement. He looks simply breathtakingly gorgeous. First check out the bit of Sehun which making his fans go on an overdrive. What Is K-Pop? A Beginner’s Guide to Korean Popular Music That’s Taking the World by Storm

Ha Youngeun (played by Song Hyekyo) and Hwang Chihyung (played by Oh Sehun) in the drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ 🎬✨ pic.twitter.com/zdK0FrXJps — 쉰화 ❄️ (@xunhuas) November 9, 2021

What a visual

Just a glimpse is enough!

A glimpse of Sehun as Hwang Chihyung on Now We are Breaking Up!! 🤩#SEHUN #세훈 pic.twitter.com/6xihkJS5sY — ari ✿ 찬열 | 세훈 (@oshcuddles) November 9, 2021

Ah...the love we feel

AAAAA SEHUN & SONG HYEKYO IN ONE FRAME IN 'NOW, WE ARE BREAKING UP'😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/lIWd4vms9b — ᴸ 티나 ✴︎ D-453𐂂 (@SkylarB_427) November 9, 2021

Such a sneaky peek!

A new sneak peek of Oh Sehun as Hwang Chihyung in the highlight reel for the upcoming drama ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ 🖤✨pic.twitter.com/rwxV74DxRE — ◡̈︎ (@eksoonly) November 9, 2021

You don't have to wait for too long as the drama premieres locally on November 12 and you can catch it up on Viu.

