Obliterated, the latest offering from creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, is a thrilling American action dramedy that made its debut on Netflix on November 30, 2023, featuring eight suspense-packed episodes. Starring Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig, the series unfolds a gripping narrative where an elite team, drawn from diverse branches of the US armed forces, comes together to thwart a deadly terrorist network aiming to detonate Las Vegas. In case you're thinking of checking out the series, here are some reviews you can check out first!

The Guardian - The comedy ranges from dick jokes to drug jokes all the way back to dick jokes again, but you can only distinguish them as gags based on context clues. The writers rely on the audience simply finding the existence of human genitals and drug consumption inherently hilarious. It’s a disquieting experience to endure, and feels like being stuck in a lift with Jay from The Inbetweeners desperately trying to convince you how sexy and tough he is.

The Hollywood Reporter - It’s a great premise, one perfectly tailored to Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald’s status as the Duffer brothers of ’80s and ’90s low-brow blockbusters. Drinking every time the series or one of its characters references a genre favorite — some as direct and extended as Rambo and various James Bond films, others more fleeting — would be a recipe for viewers to get, well, obliterated, but it’s also a recipe for amusement if you’re in the cultural wheelhouse shared by the show, its characters and its creators.

Variety - Obliterated has an ambitious concept. Yet, instead of giving fans texture beyond the surface of the glossy Vegas nightlife or compelling details of the characters’ backgrounds, save McKnight and Ava, viewers are forced to meet the team where they are, which isn’t a fun place to linger. Aside from a cocaine-charged camel and two clever one-liners, the series is puzzling, chaotic and full of scenarios and stereotypes that lean much further toward the stupidly offensive than fun parody.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2023 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).