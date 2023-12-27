British actress Olivia Cooke celebrates her 30th birthday on December 27. She is well known for her role in the Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon and made her acting debut at age 18 in 2012. The young actress has an extensive filmography and has been a part of several movies and shows. She starred in the films Ouija, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Ready Player One, and Sound of Metal among other films. House of the Dragon S2 Trailer: Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith’s HBO Series Promises Gripping Aftermath and Looming War in Westeros (Watch Video).

Cooke's most noteworthy performance is in the HBO epic series House of Dragon, where she plays the aged-up version of Queen Alicent Hightower, which recently released the teaser for the second season of the season. As the talented British actress celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some of the greatest performances of the actress.

Ready Player One (2018)

In this 2018 virtual reality epic directed by Steven Spielberg, Olivia Cooke plays the avatar Art3mis. The main lead, Tye Sheridan, plays the character Parzival, who forms a bond with Cooke and later together helps save the world, both virtually and in real life. Cooke's role in the movie is extremely engaging and also fun to watch.

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Cooke plays the role of a young girl dying of cancer in this 2015 comedic romance directed by Alfonso Gomez Rejon. Cooke's portrayal of a young girl battling cancer physically and emotionally definitely showcases her dramatic side.

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Written and directed by debutant director Corey Finley, the film stars Olivia Cooke (Amanda), who has an unusual sociopathic condition that has left her emotionless. Anya Taylor-Joy takes on the role of Lily, Amanda's childhood companion, who, upon reuniting with her, embarks on a journey to confront and address their shared challenges. Cooke's depiction of a character with sociopathic tendencies is nothing short of captivating and nearly flawless.

Bates Motel (2013)

Bates Motel served as a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Olivia Cooke takes on the role of Emma Decody, portraying another character grappling with an illness. In Bates Motel, Olivia Cooke plays Emma, who is Norman Bates' (Freddie Highmore) best friend and classmate. This role brought her widespread international recognition despite her previous appearances on other TV shows. House of the Dragon (2022) Cooke plays one of the leads in this prequel series to Game of Thrones. Cooke plays the grown-up version of Queen Alicent Hightower. Cooke injects her character with fierceness, delivering a stellar performance. Being associated with the House of Dragons, she is sure to be seen in many more projects to come. House of the Dragon S2: Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower Are Ready for Fire and Blood in First Look Posters (View Pics). Sound of Metal (2019) In this 2019 movie directed by Darius Marder, drummer Ruben Stone (Riz Ahmed) loses his hearing. Cooke plays Ruben's girlfriend, Lou, in this movie. Cooke delivers an outstanding emotional performance in Sound of Metal. The film earned 6 Academy Award nominations and won 2 awards in Best Sound and Best Film Editing category.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2023 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).