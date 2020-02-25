Onward Movie Review: Critics Say Tom Holland, Chris Pratt's Fantasy Adventure Is Emotionally Engrossing

Still From Tom Holland, Chris Pratt's Onward (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disney-Pixar's upcoming film Onward is hitting the theatres in the United States and India on March 6. The reviews for Tom Holland, Chris Pratt starrer animated film is out and critics are lauding it for all the right reasons. Many publications have mentioned that this fantasy adventure film isn't the best Pixar film but stated that it's worth a watch for being emotionally engrossing. Apart from Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, the film's voice cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, Mel Rodriguez, Wilmer Valderrama, Tracey Ullman, Kyle Bornheimer, Dave Foley, George Psarras and John Ratzenberger. The film tells the tale of two teenage elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt), receive a wizard's staff as a prearranged gift from their father, who died before Ian was born. Onward: Chris Pratt, Tom Holland Voiced Disney-Pixar’s Animated Movie Gets an India Release Date.

They are on a journey to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. Helmed by Monsters University (2013) fame Dan Scanlon, Onward follows an interesting premise considering its teenage target audience. Well, let's see what various critics from Hollywood news portal have to say about this Tom Holland, Chris Pratt's Pixar film. Onward Trailer: Chris Pratt and Tom Holland’s Teenage Brothers Rediscover the Magic That’s Missing in This World (Watch Video)

Variety

"Onward is basically a 1980s Spielberg absent-father reverie combined with Harry Potter as a teenage American geek merged with “Medieval Monsters, Inc.,” all suffused with a token aura of hobbit-as-suburban-geek Tolkienism."

Forbes

"Pixar’s Onward is a thoughtful and contemplative adventure fantasy that doubles as self-reflective commentary. Onward is a promising start to the next era for Pixar, one without an over-reliance on sequels and one without Lasseter at the helm. Onward, to infinity and/or beyond."

Indiewire

"Onward is all about honouring a dad’s final wish to spend time with his sons before time runs out. “I love that it is this very small, intimate story told in this gigantic, over the top, huge world. It sneaks up on you, much like life. But, in the end, there’s this sweet point to it all."

IGN

"It's a charming story that will tug at your heartstrings from the very start with its tale of father-son yearning and brotherly love. Then the waist-high Dad twist gives a jaunty weirdness that allows for a slew of silly visual gags, some of which seem snatched from Weekend at Bernie's."

Screen Rant

"Onward is a delightful and magical road trip movie about brothers finding common ground with each other as they figure who exactly they're meant to be. It's a testament to Pixar's form, even if it doesn't push those boundaries at all, choosing instead to play it safe"

Stay Tuned to know more about Tom Holland, Chris Pratt's Disney-Pixar outing Onward.