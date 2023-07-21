Cillian Murphy-starrer Oppenheimer was released in theatres on July 21, 2023. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the film focuses on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer as it chronicles around his time on the Manhattan Project and his trial of being a suspected communist. However, after release, Oppenheimer leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Oppenheimer movie download, Oppenheimer movie download in 720p HD, Oppenheimer movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Oppenheimer Full Movie Download, Oppenheimer Tamilrockers, Oppenheimer Tamilrockers HD Download, Oppenheimer Movie Download Pagalworld, Oppenheimer Movie Download Filmyzilla, Oppenheimer Movie Download Openload, Oppenheimer Movie Download Tamilrockers, Oppenheimer Movie Download Movierulz, Oppenheimer Movie Download 720p, Oppenheimer Full Movie Download 480p, Oppenheimer Full Movie Download bolly4u, Oppenheimer Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Oppenheimer Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Oppenheimer: Five Minutes Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Biopic Gives Sneak Peek Into Life of J Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh and more. Oppenheimer is playing in theatres right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).