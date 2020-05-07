Oscar-Nominated Programs Can No Longer Compete For Emmy Awards As Per Television Academy's Statement 

Emmys 2021 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Television Academy recently made a statement supporting Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' recent announcement about streaming films being eligible for Oscars 2021. Although, the Emmys, adding to their statement also mentioned that Oscar-nominated projects will no longer be eligible to compete for Emmy Awards starting in 2021. This move would mainly be affecting documentaries which usually participate for awards in both ceremonies. In the past, we have seen films like Free Solo getting a theatrical release to be eligible for the Oscars and later making TV debut to be eligible for Emmys. Oscars 2021: Streamed Films to Be Eligible for the 93rd Academy Awards in the Wake of Coronavirus Outbreak.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the statement released by the TV Academy read, "The Television Academy supports the recent decision from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to allow feature films, originally intended for theatrical distribution but made available via streaming or video on demand during the current pandemic crisis, to compete at the 2021 Oscars. Further, the Television Academy ruled in March that effective in 2021, programs that have been nominated for an Oscar will no longer be eligible for the Emmys competition.”

Coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of things for the film industry and with theatres closed across America, multiple films which intended for a wide release have now secured streaming distribution and will head for a digital release.

Since Oscars haven't made any such ruling relating to their nominations, the chance of a potential overlap still stands. The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on September 20, 2020.